NEW YORK Feb 18 The Federal Reserve on Thursday
awarded $71.58 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 39 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the highest award since $80.13 billion to 40
bidders on Feb. 2.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $52.1 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
