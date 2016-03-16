NEW YORK, March 16 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $48.39 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the highest amount since March 8 when the Fed
awarded $49.33 billion in reverse repos to 33 bidders.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
The Fed is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged
at a 0.25-0.50 percent target range at its two-day policy
meeting that will end later Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $38.3 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 26 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
