NEW YORK, March 16 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $48.39 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount since March 8 when the Fed awarded $49.33 billion in reverse repos to 33 bidders.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

The Fed is widely expected to leave policy rates unchanged at a 0.25-0.50 percent target range at its two-day policy meeting that will end later Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $38.3 billion in one-day reverse repos to 26 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)