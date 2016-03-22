NEW YORK, March 22 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $68.28 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 36 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount since the Fed awarded $94.12 billion to 51 bidders on Feb. 29.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $55.75 billion in three-day reverse repos to 25 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)