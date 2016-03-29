NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve on
Tuesday awarded $104.77 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
This was the highest award since $114.57 billion to 62
bidders on Jan. 29.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the
financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate
objectives.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $65.48 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)