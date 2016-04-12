NEW YORK, April 12 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $18.71 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements to 18 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent,
the New York Fed said on its website.
Tuesday's award was the smallest at the Fed's daily reverse
repo operation since Dec. 19, 2013, when it allotted $15.39
billion at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $22.15 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 17 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its
interest-rate objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)