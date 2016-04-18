Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
NEW YORK, April 18 The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $38.61 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 25 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Friday, the Fed allotted $23.48 billion in three-day reverse repos to 17 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 7 The yield on Germany's 10-year government bonds fell to a one-month low on Friday after U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase prompted a flight into safe-haven assets.