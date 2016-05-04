BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
NEW YORK May 4 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $35.59 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 26 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $38.54 billion in one-day reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.