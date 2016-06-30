Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
NEW YORK, June 30 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $278.81 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 92 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $143.21 billion in one-day reverse repos to 52 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald