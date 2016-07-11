NEW YORK, July 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $61.88 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the smallest amount of reverse repos since June 17, when the U.S. central bank awarded $58.61 billion to 24 bidders, according to New York Fed data.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $67.52 billion in three-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)