NEW YORK, July 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $79.37 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 28 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $82.27 billion in one-day
reverse repos to 34 bidders, including Wall Street dealers,
money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at
an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
Tuesday's amount was the highest since July 6 when the Fed
awarded $83.40 billion to 39 bidders.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a
critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money
from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest
rate objectives.
