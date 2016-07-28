China services sector growth picks up in Jan-offical PMI
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, July 28 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $45.19 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 27 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $67.69 billion in one-day reverse repos to 43 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday that foreign-exchange rates were decided by markets and were not being manipulated, after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the currency policies of Japan and other trading partners.