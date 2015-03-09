NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. money market funds are
expected to bid for $350 billion worth of the Federal Reserve's
reverse repurchase agreements (RRPs) for the upcoming end of the
first quarter, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Monday.
There is typically huge demand for the Fed's reverse repos
and near-cash securities at the end of the quarter as investors
pare their positions in riskier holdings.
"Over the past several quarter-ends, the Fed RRP has proven
to serve as a source of backstop supply when liquidity
temporarily dries up in the money markets," J.P. Morgan analysts
wrote in a report.
In addition to its daily RRP operation that has a cap of
$300 billion, the U.S. central bank has said it will offer two
term RRP operations that mature past March 31.
On March 19, it will offer a $75 billion term RRP operation
that matures on April 2, followed by a $125 billion term
operation that matures on April 6.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)