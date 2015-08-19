NEW YORK Aug 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer at least $200 billion in longer-term reverse repurchase agreements in late September in an ongoing test of this tool at quarter-end, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The Fed plans one term reverse repo operation on Sept. 24 which will mature on Oct. 1, followed by another operation on Sept. 30 which will mature on Oct. 2, the New York Fed said on its website.

For more, see

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)