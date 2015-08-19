BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
NEW YORK Aug 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer at least $200 billion in longer-term reverse repurchase agreements in late September in an ongoing test of this tool at quarter-end, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
The Fed plans one term reverse repo operation on Sept. 24 which will mature on Oct. 1, followed by another operation on Sept. 30 which will mature on Oct. 2, the New York Fed said on its website.
For more, see
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.