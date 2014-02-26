BOSTON Feb 26 A top Federal Reserve official on Wednesday said he is more concerned about high U.S. unemployment and other signs of a weak labor market than about high asset prices.

"When I look at the balance of evidence right now, I don't see a great deal of issue with the pricing in most financial markets, and I still see some signficiant problems in labor markets," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said after a speech here.

The Fed should be looking at a broader set of measures than just the main U.S. unemployment rate when it tries to assess the health of the labor market, he said.