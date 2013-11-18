ABU DHABI Nov 18 U.S. regulators should
consider streamlining rules now being adopted that force big
banks to hold more capital, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Monday.
Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Federal Reserve
Bank, in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference,
suggested the Fed and other Wall Street regulators focus on the
narrower definition of capital under the global Basel III
framework. He did not comment on monetary policy or the U.S.
economy.
The Fed in July adopted the global Basel III rules,
pledging to draft tough capital requirements for the largest
banks. The accord, named after the Swiss city that is home to
its overseer, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), was
drawn up to make banks more stable in the wake of the worst
financial crisis since the Great Depression.
"It would be beneficial to look for ways to streamline
discussions in order to focus investors and the public on those
factors most relevant to the financial solvency of the firm,"
Rosengren said in remarks for delivery to a conference hosted by
the Financial Stability Institute of the BIS.
The Basel pact, which will be phased in starting next year,
will force most banks to hold about three times as much
top-quality capital as is required under existing rules, to
reduce their risk and protect taxpayers from costly bailouts.
Rosengren, an influential voice at the Fed on financial
regulation and a strong supporter of the post-crisis U.S.
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, suggested that "one potential
simplification" would be to focus on only the so-called Tier 1
definition of capital: common equity.
"Potentially de-emphasizing the reporting of the broader
measures of capital would simplify financial statements and
would create more focus on the capital base with the best loss
absorption capability - where investors and regulators should
likely concentrate," he said.
"Now that many of the regulations are being implemented,"
Rosengren added, "there should be thoughtful consideration as to
whether streamlining the rules could maintain the same level of
capital adequacy assurance with lower cost to banking
organizations, regulators, and investors."