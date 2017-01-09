HARTFORD, Conn. Jan 9 It is appropriate for the
Federal Reserve to be raising rates, Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said on Monday, but the exact timing depends on
economic data, international conditions and what happens with
fiscal policy.
U.S. stocks have been sharply up since the election of
Republican Donald Trump, who is expected to cut taxes and has
also promised infrastructure investment and other policies to
boost economic growth. Consumer spending, which has been the
engine behind the U.S. recovery, tends to be stronger when the
stock market does well, Rosengren said, so the Fed will
incorporate that into its forecasts.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)