HARTFORD, Conn., June 1 Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he would like to begin raising rates as soon as possible, but risks from the slowdown in China and Europe in particular loom large even as growth at home is still not strong enough.

"The things I worry the most about are the things I can least control," he said after a speech here. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)