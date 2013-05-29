China cbank chief says making monetary policy neutral will help supply-side reforms
BEIJING, March 10 Making monetary policy neutral will help China's supply-side reforms, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS May 17 U.S. economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of this year, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, helping to trim a few tenths of a percentage point from the unemployment rate.
U.S. GDP will likely grow at about 2.25 percent in the first half of 2013, accelerating to about 3 percent in the second half, Rosengren told the Economic Club of Minnesota in an unscripted addition to his prepared remarks.
Despite the acceleration, he said, inflation will likely continue to stay below the Fed's 2-percent target.
Fed officials are watching closely for signs the U.S. economy has strengthened enough for the central bank to ease back on its bond-buying stimulus program. Rosengren said that if all goes as he expects, the Fed may want to consider a "modest" cut to its bond buying in a few months.
BEIJING, March 10 China's central bank chief said on Friday he expects the yuan exchange rate to be stable this year.