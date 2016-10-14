Oct 14 A top Federal Reserve official on Friday
endorsed the "very high" odds that financial markets have priced
in for a U.S. interest rate hike in December.
"The market seems to think that there's a very high
probability of (hiking in) December. We'll see how the economic
data actually comes in, but I think that is priced
appropriately," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on
CNBC.
Futures traders give about a 60 percent chance of a rate
rise in mid- December, and only an 8 percent chance for a move
in early November.
Rosengren, a usually dovish official who nonetheless
dissented against last month's policy decision to stand pat in
favor of a hike, said the Fed "tended to move" at meetings, like
December, when Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds a press conference.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)