NEW YORK Dec 3 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official on Monday redoubled his support for adopting so-called
policy thresholds that would clarify what economic conditions
would warrant a change in monetary policy.
Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Boston, said thresholds have real benefits and will be discussed
at a central bank policy meeting next week. But there is not
agreement among policymakers whether to adopt them, or on what
markers to use to signal when interest rates might have to rise.