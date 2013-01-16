NEW YORK Jan 16 Eric Rosengren, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said it was too soon to be talking about any plans for the U.S. central bank to end its stimulus for the U.S. economy.

"I think it's premature to be talking about exit," Rosengren said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

"We need to get the economy to grow more quickly right now. We need the unemployment rate to come down."

Rosengren is considered one of the Fed's most "dovish" members. Other top Fed officials have said the central bank might need to stop or slow its bond-buying program well before the end of this year.