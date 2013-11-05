Nov 5 The Federal Reserve could well keep U.S.
short-term interest rates near zero into 2016 if the economy
fails to pick up steam, a top U.S. central banker said on
Tuesday, adding he is eyeing gross domestic product growth of 3
percent as a goal.
"It depends on how the economy evolves," Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren said on CNBC television.
"You could easily imagine if we have relatively slow growth
in the overall economy, even though it picks up from where we
are now, that it could be 2016," he said of interest rates. "You
certainly need to have growth of 3 percent or faster if you
wanted to be seeing short-term rates rising at that point."