Feb 5 The Federal Reserve is right to hold off
on raising U.S. interest rates for now so as not to risk a
further and potentially economically costly drop in already low
inflation, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008, and
though most Fed officials now believe raising borrowing costs
sometime this year will be appropriate, they also have said they
will be "patient" in beginning to tighten monetary policy. While
unemployment has dropped to 5.6 percent from its recession-era
peak of 10 percent, inflation is running at around 1.3 percent,
well below the Fed's 2-percent goal.
Central bankers worry about persistently low inflation not
only because it can be a sign of slack in the labor market, but
also because it can undercut inflation expectations, acting as a
further drag on growth.
"Given how low total and core inflation have fallen in most
developed countries, a policy of patience in the United States
continues to be appropriate," Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery in Frankfurt,
Germany. "This is particularly true given the inherent asymmetry
that we face at the zero lower bound - meaning, while we have
all kinds of room to respond to an unexpectedly favorable shock,
we remain quite limited in our ability to respond to negative
shocks."
Rosengren was speaking at a conference sponsored by The
Peterson Institute for International Economics and Moody's
Investors Service's 8th Joint Event on Sovereign Risk and
Macroeconomics.
Rosengren, who does not vote on Fed policy this year, did
not address his preferred timing for raising U.S. interest rates
in his prepared remarks, which were largely focused on making
the case that the Fed's three rounds of quantitative easing
effectively helped boost the U.S. economy.
The European Central Bank recently said it would launch its
own bond-buying program to combat low inflation and sluggish
economic growth, a move which Rosengren implicitly applauded.
"A significant undershooting of the inflation target should
be treated with the same policy urgency as a significant
overshooting of the inflation target," Rosengren said. The
current drop in oil prices "has served to accentuate a potential
monetary policy pitfall, in this case, the failure to quickly
and vigorously address a significant undershooting of inflation
targets, potentially leaving economies stagnant at the zero
lower bound," he added.
In the U.S., he said, there is "insufficient evidence" that
inflation is rising back to the 2-percent goal, and little
evidence that wage growth is returning to pre-crisis levels.
