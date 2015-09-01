(Adds comments, markets, policy background)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The Federal Reserve will
probably only gradually raise interest rates, irrespective of
whether it decides to take the first step a few months earlier
or later, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.
The dovish president of the Boston Fed, Eric Rosengren, said
a more modest policy tightening cycle than in the past is
appropriate because of low inflation and threats to U.S.
economic growth.
Dodging the question of whether he would prefer to start
hiking rates at a Sept. 16-17 policy meeting, Rosengren, who
does not have a vote on the Fed's policy committee until next
year, said U.S. inflation could come under yet more pressure if
the economies of China, Japan, and the euro zone slow down, and
if recent market turmoil persists.
"There are very good reasons to expect a much more gradual
normalization process than occurred in the previous two
tightening cycles," he said of pending rate hikes, adding, "this
more modest tightening path is both necessary and appropriate."
Rosengren downplayed the timing of so-called liftoff, saying
it makes little economic difference whether it is moved "forward
or backward by a couple of months."
A recent stock market selloff, which accelerated on Tuesday,
was sparked by fears of slower Chinese growth, which could keep
U.S. inflation below target. The turmoil has given some Fed
officials pause, and prompted investors to cut their predictions
of a September U.S. rate hike to about 32 percent.
U.S. stocks continued to fall after Rosengren's comments,
and the dollar index briefly added to losses.
Addressing the Forecasters Club of New York, Rosengren
stressed that the Fed's preferred inflation measure was 1.2
percent, and has remained below a 2-percent target for a few
years.
"We want to be credible. We don't want to systematically
miss on our target," he said, adding inflation "should be above
and below (target) roughly half the time."
The comments suggest central bankers will grapple with the
question of reputation at this month's policy meeting, where
some opposing Fed officials will argue that economic and labor
market strength signal the Fed should promptly hike rates for
the first rate hike in nearly a decade.
Rosengren highlighted the previous two monetary tightening
cycles that began in 1994 and 2004 and concluded that, this time
around, the Fed's key policy rate may end up lower.
Recent evidence of "slowing of foreign economies, ...
volatile stock prices and falling commodity prices" might
influence U.S. economic growth to the extent that the jobless
rate, at 5.3 percent now, may not continue to fall and boost
wages as expected, he said.
