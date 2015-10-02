Oct 2 A top U.S. central banker known for his
dovish views on monetary policy said on Friday that he supports
a rate hike in 2015.
The comments, from Boston Federal Reserve Bank Eric
Rosengren, came before a U.S. government report showing job
growth in September fell far short of what private economists
had been expecting. It is unclear whether the jobs report would
have changed Rosengren's outlook.
"I actually think it would be appropriate to start raising
rates by the end of the year if we continue to get positive
data," Rosengren told Fox Business Network in the interview. "I
think many other participants in the meeting are expecting to
continue to have a strong U.S. economy, and as long as the U.S.
economy is continuing to improve, and we think labor markets
will tighten up, it will be appropriate to start raising rates
sometime this quarter."
Rosengren does not vote this year on Fed policy, but he
takes part in its regular policy-setting meetings.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)