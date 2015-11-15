Nov 15 If the pace of growth in commercial real
estate and risk-taking in some corporate loans continue
unabated, they could become arguments for slightly faster
interest-rate increases, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
said in an interview with the Financial Times published on
Sunday.
"It would be a reason to maybe think about raising rates a
little more quickly than I otherwise would, given the same
unemployment and inflation rate," he said, according to the FT.
Rosengren said he wants to see short-term rates raised
gradually and suggested his outlook is similar to expectations
in financial markets of a shallow lift-off.
Earlier this month, U.S. Federal Reserve officials lined up
behind a likely December interest rate hike. One key central
banker said the risk of waiting too long was now roughly in
balance with the risk of moving too soon to normalize rates
after seven years near zero.
Other Fed policymakers argued that inflation should rebound,
allowing the Fed to soon lift rates from near zero though
probably proceed gradually after that.
For much of Janet Yellen's tenure as Fed chair, policymakers
at the core of the committee, and Yellen herself, have said they
would rather delay a rate hike and battle inflation than hike
too soon and brake the recovery.
Rosengren, in his interview with the FT in his Boston
offices, noted positive economic signs, including October's
"pretty unequivocally positive" jobs data and firm domestic
spending growth.
"We will continue monitoring the data and if the economy
speeds up and some of the international offsets become
diminished, then we would move a little bit faster [in lifting
rates], and if it turns out the headwinds from the international
side, from other areas, are more substantial, we can go more
slowly," he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)