By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

QUINCY, Mass., Sept 9 The Federal Reserve, long hesitant to raise U.S. interest rates, increasingly faces risks if it waits too much longer so a gradual policy tightening is likely appropriate, a top Fed official said on Friday in comments that lifted the dollar and hit stocks.

In another sign that a U.S. rate hike is approaching, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said "risks to the forecast are becoming increasingly two-sided." That means that while a slowdown overseas remains a concern, the U.S. economy has proven resilient and could even overheat if Fed policy remains unchanged for too much longer, he said.

Rosengren, an historically dovish Fed policymaker who has become more confident about hiking rates, did not say whether he expects to back a rate hike this month or even this year. But he cited Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union as an example of U.S. resistance to shocks from abroad.

"There are also longer-term risks from significantly overshooting the U.S. economy's growth," said Rosengren, a voter on the Fed's policy committee this year.

A "gradual tightening is appropriate" in order to maintain full employment and to avoid overheating the world's largest economy, he told the South Shore Chamber of Commerce in Quincy, Massachusetts. "A reasonable case can be made for continuing to pursue a gradual normalization of monetary policy."

The comments helped boost the dollar and short-term Treasury yields, weighed on stock prices, and they appeared to help lift the odds of a September rate hike to about 30 percent, from about 20 percent on Thursday.

The Fed raised rates from near zero last December - the first rate hike in nearly a decade - but has since stood pat given an economic slump at home and volatile markets overseas. Investors and economists see better odds of a hike at a Fed policy meeting in December, after a U.S. election.

Rosengren, who stressed the Fed was not about to raise rates "too rapidly," appeared to fall in line with Fed Chair Janet Yellen's message last month that the case was "strengthening" to tighten.

The "modest" wage pressures so far this year mean the labor market is tightening and could well exceed "full employment" next year, Rosengren said. For the rest of this year, U.S. GDP growth will likely rebound and run above a 2-percent rate over the next two quarters, he added. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)