AMSTERDAM, June 29 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official floated the idea on Friday of expanding bank "stress
tests" to include the likely support those institutions would
need to provide to sponsored money market mutual funds.
The likely capital support for such funds could be
calculated and revealed to financial regulators, thereby cutting
down on so-called "capital arbitrage," Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said in prepared remarks.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has circulated
draft rules that would reform the $2.6 trillion money market
fund industry, a proposal Rosengren supports. But it is unclear
whether enough SEC commissioners will back the plan.
"In the absence of such reforms for all money market mutual
funds, an alternative for funds with depository institution or
depository institution affiliated sponsors would be to include
likely money market mutual fund support in the sponsor's stress
tests," said Rosengren, who has pushed industry reforms since
last summer.
"Based on the historical experience of their money market
funds, the historical experience of similar funds, and their
money market funds' exposures, sponsors could calculate the
likely capital support needed from the organization in a stress
scenario," he said in a statement prepared for an event
sponsored by the Dutch Central Bank.
Rosengren did not comment on Fed monetary policy nor the
economy, instead focusing on protecting the financial system
from a repetition of the 2007-2009 crisis.
The vulnerabilities of money market mutual funds came to
light when in 2008 the big Reserve Primary Fund "broke the buck"
- meaning its per-share value fell below $1 because of heavy
losses on debt holdings in Lehman Brothers, which had collapsed
a few days earlier.
A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that is
required to invest in low-risk securities. They are not required
to hold capital. Rosengren targeted his remarks at so-called
prime money market mutual funds, which together have about $1.41
trillion in total assets.
Harnessing the stress tests could "illuminate the impact of
various scenarios on fund sponsors, many of which are banks or
financial institutions," the Fed official said, adding it was
"an admittedly partial approach, in the absence of more
comprehensive reforms that I hope will occur."
Rosengren said the approach would make banks more resilient
and would inform investors about which money funds would be well
capitalized in stressful times.
The Fed and other regulators globally administer stress
tests to determine whether banks have enough capital to
withstand an economic or financial shock.
