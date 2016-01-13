(Adds comments about currency markets)

BOSTON Jan 13 Global and U.S. economic growth may be slipping and force the Federal Reserve into a more gradual course of rate hikes than officials currently expect, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.

Calling the Fed's first-in-a-decade rate hike in December "uneventful" so far, Rosengren said much of the news since then has not been good.

The rout in China's stock market, weak oil prices and other factors are "furthering the concern that global growth has slowed significantly," Rosengren told the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. In addition, end-of-year gross domestic product estimates for the United States are "raising the possibility that domestic growth could be slowing."

Combined with continued weak readings on inflation, this means the Fed may have to slow the expected pace of rate hikes, which officials in December projected at four quarter-point increases over the coming year.

At the same time Rosengren said U.S. central bankers face an additional challenge because the United States is at a different stage in its growth cycle compared to the euro zone and Japan, where central banks are still easing policy.

"While monetary policy should not overreact to short-term temporary fluctuations in financial markets, policy makers should take seriously the potential downside risk to their economic forecasts and manage those risks as we think about the appropriate path," Rosengren said. "These downside risks reflect continued headwinds from weakness within countries that represent many of our major trading partners, and only limited data to support the projected path of inflation to target."

"The rest of the world is in a different place than we are," Rosengren said, adding that the current situation will create challenges. Currency trading, for example, could become more volatile as interest rates diverge more, Rosengren said.

Looking ahead to what the Fed will do, Rosengren, who votes on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, said a second hike will face a strict test.

"Further tightening will require data continuing to be strong enough that growth will be at or above potential, so that Federal Reserve policymakers can be confident that inflation will reach our 2 percent target."

With December's rate hike going off with barely a hitch, Rosengren said, central bankers will certainly look at how markets expect the Fed to move but cautioned that decisions are still made independently. "We do pay attention but it doesn't determine what we are going to do," he said in a question and answer session.

He also noted the Fed's own forecasts are sometimes upended by events that no one forecast, noting "moves in the dollar and commodity prices were outside of what we thought would happen."

Rosengren is the second Fed official this week to suggest that international conditions, and specifically doubts about China's economic growth and continued weak inflation, could be tugging down the Fed's expected path of rate hikes.

On Monday Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said he did not think there would be enough new data to make a decision on a second hike until at least April, in part because of China's effect on U.S. equity markets. (Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)