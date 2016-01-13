(Adds comments about currency markets)
BOSTON Jan 13 Global and U.S. economic growth
may be slipping and force the Federal Reserve into a more
gradual course of rate hikes than officials currently expect,
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.
Calling the Fed's first-in-a-decade rate hike in December
"uneventful" so far, Rosengren said much of the news since then
has not been good.
The rout in China's stock market, weak oil prices and other
factors are "furthering the concern that global growth has
slowed significantly," Rosengren told the Greater Boston Chamber
of Commerce. In addition, end-of-year gross domestic product
estimates for the United States are "raising the possibility
that domestic growth could be slowing."
Combined with continued weak readings on inflation, this
means the Fed may have to slow the expected pace of rate hikes,
which officials in December projected at four quarter-point
increases over the coming year.
At the same time Rosengren said U.S. central bankers face an
additional challenge because the United States is at a different
stage in its growth cycle compared to the euro zone and Japan,
where central banks are still easing policy.
"While monetary policy should not overreact to short-term
temporary fluctuations in financial markets, policy makers
should take seriously the potential downside risk to their
economic forecasts and manage those risks as we think about the
appropriate path," Rosengren said. "These downside risks reflect
continued headwinds from weakness within countries that
represent many of our major trading partners, and only limited
data to support the projected path of inflation to target."
"The rest of the world is in a different place than we are,"
Rosengren said, adding that the current situation will create
challenges. Currency trading, for example, could become more
volatile as interest rates diverge more, Rosengren said.
Looking ahead to what the Fed will do, Rosengren, who votes
on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, said a second
hike will face a strict test.
"Further tightening will require data continuing to be
strong enough that growth will be at or above potential, so that
Federal Reserve policymakers can be confident that inflation
will reach our 2 percent target."
With December's rate hike going off with barely a hitch,
Rosengren said, central bankers will certainly look at how
markets expect the Fed to move but cautioned that decisions are
still made independently. "We do pay attention but it doesn't
determine what we are going to do," he said in a question and
answer session.
He also noted the Fed's own forecasts are sometimes upended
by events that no one forecast, noting "moves in the dollar and
commodity prices were outside of what we thought would happen."
Rosengren is the second Fed official this week to suggest
that international conditions, and specifically doubts about
China's economic growth and continued weak inflation, could be
tugging down the Fed's expected path of rate hikes.
On Monday Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said he did
not think there would be enough new data to make a decision on a
second hike until at least April, in part because of China's
effect on U.S. equity markets.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)