NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 18 The Federal Reserve
is set to hike interest rates more rapidly than investors
currently expect, a top Fed official said on Monday, again
pushing back on what he said was investors' too pessimistic view
of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.
It was the second time in as many weeks that Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren warned that futures markets, which see
only one modest rate hike in each of the next few years, are off
the mark. He said U.S. inflation was now "much closer" to the
Fed's 2-percent goal, downplayed weak growth in the first
quarter, and said the economy is "fundamentally sound."
"While I believe that gradual federal funds rate increases
are absolutely appropriate, I do not see that the risks are so
elevated, nor the outlook so pessimistic, as to justify the
exceptionally shallow interest rate path currently reflected in
financial futures markets," said Rosengren, a dovish Fed
official and a voter on policy this year.
"I would prefer that the Federal Reserve not risk making the
mistake of significantly overshooting the full employment level,
resulting in the need to rapidly raise interest rates - with
potentially disruptive effects and an increased risk of a
recession," he told students at Central Connecticut State
University.
