CHICAGO Oct 19 The Federal Reserve may need to
do more to boost the U.S. economy should it weaken further or
if it is hit by a new shock, Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said Wednesday on CNBC television.
"I would note that we've already done quite a bit in the
last two meetings and that the economy still looks like it is
going to be growing fairly slowly," he said. "Whether we need
to do more or not partly depends on how the economy actually
unfolds, but certainly if the economy were to be weaker than
most people are forecasting, that would certainly be cause for
doing additional monetary policy."
Embracing an idea put forward by Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans, Rosengren said the Fed should consider tying
monetary policy to specific economic indicators such as
unemployment and inflation.
"What we want is good economic outcomes, and that probably
is what we should be targeting," he said.
The Fed could promise to keep interest rates low until
unemployment dips below 7 percent, or inflation rises above
2.5 percent, he said. Unemployment has been stuck above 9
percent for months, while core inflation has been running below
the Fed's 2 percent target.
Recent economic data suggests the economy is growing
between 2 percent and 2.5 percent in the second half of the
year, "not as good as we like, but it's certainly better than
some have been predicting just a few weeks ago," Rosengren
said.
Still, he said, the risks "remain weighted toward the
downside."
The Fed in August signaled it will keep interest rates near
zero until mid-2013, and last month said it would provide
further economic stimulus by re-weighting its portfolio with
longer-term securities.
More outright Fed bond buying is "still a possibility,"
Rosengren said, especially if there is a shock from Europe or
if the threat of deflation reappears.
