CHICAGO Oct 19 The Federal Reserve may need to do more to boost the U.S. economy should it weaken further or if it is hit by a new shock, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Wednesday on CNBC television.

"I would note that we've already done quite a bit in the last two meetings and that the economy still looks like it is going to be growing fairly slowly," he said. "Whether we need to do more or not partly depends on how the economy actually unfolds, but certainly if the economy were to be weaker than most people are forecasting, that would certainly be cause for doing additional monetary policy."

Embracing an idea put forward by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Rosengren said the Fed should consider tying monetary policy to specific economic indicators such as unemployment and inflation.

"What we want is good economic outcomes, and that probably is what we should be targeting," he said.

The Fed could promise to keep interest rates low until unemployment dips below 7 percent, or inflation rises above 2.5 percent, he said. Unemployment has been stuck above 9 percent for months, while core inflation has been running below the Fed's 2 percent target.

Recent economic data suggests the economy is growing between 2 percent and 2.5 percent in the second half of the year, "not as good as we like, but it's certainly better than some have been predicting just a few weeks ago," Rosengren said.

Still, he said, the risks "remain weighted toward the downside."

The Fed in August signaled it will keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013, and last month said it would provide further economic stimulus by re-weighting its portfolio with longer-term securities.

More outright Fed bond buying is "still a possibility," Rosengren said, especially if there is a shock from Europe or if the threat of deflation reappears. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)