BOSTON Oct 19 European financial firms' recent struggles underscore the need for regulators to push for a more resilient financial system, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he was "very supportive" of efforts made by regulators and lawmakers to address the lessons from the 2007-2009 crisis, but added they could be "strengthened and improved."

"It is critical that we focus on strengthening the financial architecture, so that the struggles of one institution or group of them no longer poses risks to the broader global economy," Rosengren told a conference at the regional central bank.

Three years after Lehman Brothers' collapse, and even before the rules written in response to the 2007-2009 crisis could be fully implemented, Europe's sovereign debt crisis has prompted another round of financial shocks.

The shocks are again being transmitted by big financial intermediaries, Rosengren noted, and the world economy has slowed.

"Once again, governments have started to intervene to mitigate global banking problems, which in turn may stress the debt burden of those governments," he said.

"Some significant challenges remain to be addressed if we are to have a global banking system where no bank is too big to fail given the collateral damage its disorderly demise would cause to economies and citizens."

