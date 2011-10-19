BOSTON Oct 19 European financial firms' recent
struggles underscore the need for regulators to push for a more
resilient financial system, a top Federal Reserve official said
on Wednesday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he was "very
supportive" of efforts made by regulators and lawmakers to
address the lessons from the 2007-2009 crisis, but added they
could be "strengthened and improved."
"It is critical that we focus on strengthening the
financial architecture, so that the struggles of one
institution or group of them no longer poses risks to the
broader global economy," Rosengren told a conference at the
regional central bank.
Three years after Lehman Brothers' collapse, and even
before the rules written in response to the 2007-2009 crisis
could be fully implemented, Europe's sovereign debt crisis has
prompted another round of financial shocks.
The shocks are again being transmitted by big financial
intermediaries, Rosengren noted, and the world economy has
slowed.
"Once again, governments have started to intervene to
mitigate global banking problems, which in turn may stress the
debt burden of those governments," he said.
"Some significant challenges remain to be addressed if we
are to have a global banking system where no bank is too big to
fail given the collateral damage its disorderly demise would
cause to economies and citizens."
(Reporting by Kristina Cooke, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)