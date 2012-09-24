Sept 24 Mid-sized U.S. cities tend to lag larger
urban areas in terms of wealth, education, and economic
strength, but with the right policies they have the potential to
be important centers of economic growth, Federal Reserve Bank of
Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.
"Work force development efforts, and initiatives that
provide strong educational opportunities for all residents of
our mid-sized cities - including new immigrants and their
children - are likely to be a key necessity if these cities are
to flourish," Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery to
a community development forum in Lawrence, Mass.
Rosengren's prepared remarks did not include any commentary
on monetary policy or the state of the national economy.