BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
April 5 A "scarring" of the U.S. labor market calls for the Federal Reserve to continue buying bonds through this year, and even more aggressive policies may be warranted if unemployment remains persistently high, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a dovish voter on the Fed's monetary policy committee this year, in a speech highlighted the pain high rates of joblessness can cause for less-educated Americans looking for work in the wake of recession.
Spells of unemployment can have "a lasting impact long after the economy recovers," he said in prepared remarks to an early childhood forum in Boston.
"If spells of unemployment have a persistent impact on income, wealth and home ownership, then a more aggressive response to persistently high unemployment rates is warranted."
Rosengren continued: "More rapid economic growth is likely to not only reduce the unemployment rate, but also reduce some of the collateral damage the economy may otherwise face from the spells of long-duration unemployment.
"Continued accommodative policy, such as continuing our asset purchase program through this year, is an appropriate response to labor market scarring," he said.
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in longer-term asset per month to spur investment, hiring and broader economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.