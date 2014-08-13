NEW YORK Aug 13 A serious re-evaluation of how
broker-dealers are supervised is overdue and should bring about
higher capital requirements given the threat broker-dealers
still pose to the U.S. financial system, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Wednesday.
Eric Rosengren, the president of the Boston Fed and among
the U.S. central bank's most influential voices on regulating
wholesale markets, floated several rule changes that would limit
the firms' reliance on short-term wholesale funding and reduce
the risk of runs.
The Fed and other regulators have been pushing firms to bulk
up their capital to avoid a repetition of the 2008 financial
crisis, in which Lehman Brothers' failure highlighted how
quickly broker-dealers can lose investors' confidence and access
to cheap funds.
A "comprehensive re-evaluation of broker-dealer regulation
is overdue," Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery to
a conference at the New York Fed on wholesale funding risks.
His speech appeared to bolster the stance of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, and offer a handful of approaches as regulators attempt
to fill in the gaps left by the landmark 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial regulation law.
While the most direct way to reduce runs on brokers is
higher capital standards, Rosengren said regulators could also
limit the extent to which the firms could use short-term
repurchase agreements to fund longer-term or higher-risk assets.
Money market mutual funds could be prohibited from holding repos
secured by such assets, many of which they are not allowed to
hold, he said.
Rosengren also floated the Fed as a permanent liquidity
backstop for broker-dealers - though he acknowledged that such
an outcome seemed "unlikely."
Such moves "would have an impact on the profitability of
broker-dealers," he said in his remarks. "But given recent
history, that trade-off may be unavoidable and in the public
interest from a financial stability perspective."
Rosengren did not comment on monetary policy or the economy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)