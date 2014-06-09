June 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve, headed toward
an eventual tighter policy stance, could help smooth the process
by letting its massive portfolio of assets shrink in a
predictable and transparent fashion, a top Fed official said on
Monday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren stressed the U.S.
central bank needed to be aware of financial risks like future
housing-market bubbles as it plots how to raise interest rates
and reduce its balance sheet, which stands at $4.3 trillion and
counting.
The Fed is expected to shelve a stimulative bond-buying
program later this year and to raise interest rates around
mid-2015, depending on the economy. Less clear is when and how
the central bank will stop reinvesting proceeds from maturing
assets and let the portfolio shrink from its unprecedented size.
"While the optimal program for reducing the Fed's balance
sheet will need to be dependent on the state of the economy, the
recent tapering experience suggests to me that a predictable,
transparent reduction in the balance sheet could be done in ways
that may minimize the risk of financial disruption," said
Rosengren, a dovish official who does not have a vote on policy
this year.
Without backing it outright, he floated a "seamless
continuation" of the regular $10-billion reductions to the Fed's
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds. Once the
buying ends, he said, the Fed could specify the percentage of
bonds it would let mature and run off naturally, and even raise
that percentage depending on economic progress.
"History shows that monetary policy 'exits' can be
unsettled," Rosengren said in prepared remarks to the Central
Bank of Guatemala.
The Fed has kept its key federal funds rate near zero for
five-and-a-half years and bought more than $3 trillion in assets
to help stimulate hiring and growth in the world's largest
economy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)