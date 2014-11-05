Nov 5 Banks with large wholesale funding
operations should shine a brighter light on the maturity and
collateral of their obligations in such short-term markets, a
top Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren did not comment on U.S.
monetary policy or the economy in a speech in Lima. Instead he
argued more transparency is needed in the still-risky wholesale
markets that were at the center of the 2008 financial crisis.
"Much greater disclosure on 'runnable' liabilities would
utilize the power of markets to help curb unhealthy levels of
reliance on such funding," Rosengren, among the Fed's leading
financial regulators, said in prepared remarks to a forum on
global banking standards
"More detailed reporting requirements should include more
disclosures on both the collateral composition and maturity
structure of repurchase agreements," he said.
As banks such as Lehman Brothers teetered in 2008,
short-term overnight funding markets dried up as investors
sought to avoid counterparty risk. Citing a lack of new
regulations focused on this area of Wall Street since then,
Rosengren said it was now appropriate to require more
disclosures from the firms.
More complete and timely reports from broker-dealers on
collateral composition of repurchase transactions, haircuts,
counterparties, and maturity structure of securities would
assist investors and "might prevent management from taking risks
that its investors may deem excessive," he said.
