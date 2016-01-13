BOSTON Jan 13 Global and U.S. economic growth
may be slipping and force the Federal Reserve into a more
gradual course of rate hikes than officials currently expect,
Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.
Calling the Fed's first-in-a-decade rate hike in December
"uneventful" so far, Rosengren said much of the news since then
has not been good.
The rout in China's stock market, weak oil prices and other
factors are "furthering the concern that global growth has
slowed significantly," Rosengren told the Greater Boston Chamber
of Commerce. In addition, end-of-year gross domestic product
estimates for the United States are "raising the possibility
that domestic growth could be slowing."
Combined with continued weak readings on inflation, it means
the Fed may have to slow the expected pace of rate hikes, which
officials in December projected at four quarter-point increases
over the coming year.
"While monetary policy should not overreact to short-term
temporary fluctuations in financial markets, policy makers
should take seriously the potential downside risk to their
economic forecasts and manage those risks as we think about the
appropriate path," Rosengren said. "These downside risks reflect
continued headwinds from weakness within countries that
represent many of our major trading partners, and only limited
data to support the projected path of inflation to target."
A second hike will face a strict test, said Rosengren, who
votes on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year.
"Further tightening will require data continuing to be
strong enough that growth will be at or above potential, so that
Federal Reserve policymakers can be confident that inflation
will reach our 2 percent target."
Rosengren is the second Fed official this week to suggest
that international conditions, and specifically doubts about
China's economic growth and continued weak inflation, could be
tugging the Fed's expected path of rate hikes downward.
On Monday Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said he did
not think there would be enough new data in hand to make a
decision on a second hike until at least April, in part because
of China's effect on U.S. equity markets.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)