March 18 Rigorous stress tests and hefty capital requirements have helped make the biggest U.S. banks more resilient than their foreign counterparts to financial market swings, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.

Since Dec. 1, large U.S. banks have weathered the volatility that has swept global markets better than banks in other countries, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said, citing the performance of credit default swaps and bank stock prices.

"A more proactive supervisory push to make U.S. (large banks) more resilient has been appropriate and...beneficial - as evidenced by market reaction to recent global volatility," Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference on banking supervision at the New York Fed.

A global stock market swoon has put banks worldwide under pressure and raised concern that a new financial crisis could be around the corner, a fear that regulators have sought to tamp down by highlighting the progress they have made to shore up financial institutions since the Great Recession.

Still some, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, have called for more drastic measures to boost bank stability, including breaking up the largest banks.

Rosengren did not address that possibility in his prepared remarks. Instead he argued U.S. banks are in a much better position than before because of regular stress tests, which force banks to create financial buffers to withstand potential economic shocks, along with higher capital requirements than the minimum required by global agreement.

Still, Rosengren added, all that preparation may not be enough to avoid potential impairment of banks.

"If a shock or event occurs, and banks prove to be not sufficiently resilient, it is critically important to proactively recapitalize the banking sector as quickly as possible while at the same time avoiding collateral damage from tighter credit standards," he said.

And that, Rosengren suggested in a detailed rundown of the options for recapitalizing banks, is best accomplished by issuing new shares altogether. This would be anathema to existing shareholders but a quick and effective way of staving off financial stress on a bank as a whole, he said.

By contrast, he said, suspending dividend payments and barring share repurchases produces slower results. Reducing lending or selling off assets, which also shores up a bank's capital ratios, can hurt the broader economy by tightening credit exactly at a time when businesses need to borrow to get back on their feet. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)