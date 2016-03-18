March 18 Rigorous stress tests and hefty capital
requirements have helped make the biggest U.S. banks more
resilient than their foreign counterparts to financial market
swings, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.
Since Dec. 1, large U.S. banks have weathered the volatility
that has swept global markets better than banks in other
countries, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren
said, citing the performance of credit default swaps and bank
stock prices.
"A more proactive supervisory push to make U.S. (large
banks) more resilient has been appropriate and...beneficial - as
evidenced by market reaction to recent global volatility,"
Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference
on banking supervision at the New York Fed.
A global stock market swoon has put banks worldwide under
pressure and raised concern that a new financial crisis could be
around the corner, a fear that regulators have sought to tamp
down by highlighting the progress they have made to shore up
financial institutions since the Great Recession.
Still some, including Minneapolis Fed President Neel
Kashkari, have called for more drastic measures to boost bank
stability, including breaking up the largest banks.
Rosengren did not address that possibility in his prepared
remarks. Instead he argued U.S. banks are in a much better
position than before because of regular stress tests, which
force banks to create financial buffers to withstand potential
economic shocks, along with higher capital requirements than the
minimum required by global agreement.
Still, Rosengren added, all that preparation may not be
enough to avoid potential impairment of banks.
"If a shock or event occurs, and banks prove to be not
sufficiently resilient, it is critically important to
proactively recapitalize the banking sector as quickly as
possible while at the same time avoiding collateral damage from
tighter credit standards," he said.
And that, Rosengren suggested in a detailed rundown of the
options for recapitalizing banks, is best accomplished by
issuing new shares altogether. This would be anathema to
existing shareholders but a quick and effective way of staving
off financial stress on a bank as a whole, he said.
By contrast, he said, suspending dividend payments and
barring share repurchases produces slower results. Reducing
lending or selling off assets, which also shores up a bank's
capital ratios, can hurt the broader economy by tightening
credit exactly at a time when businesses need to borrow to get
back on their feet.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)