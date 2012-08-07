WASHINGTON Aug 7 Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren on Tuesday repeated his call for the U.S. central bank to expand monetary policy, saying the economy is only treading water and inflation is not a problem.

In an interview on CNBC, Rosengren said he had not seen inflationary pressures from the two previous massive bond purchase programs of the Fed, known as quantitative easing.

He also said since he did not expect the economy to improve in the second half of the year, another QE program was needed.

Rosengren was also quoted in an interview in the New York Times on Tuesday calling for more quantitative easing. (Reporting by Neil Stempleman; Editing by James Dalgleish)