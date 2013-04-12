April 12 The Federal Reserve should not
prematurely withdraw its aggressive policy stimulus by reducing
the pace of monthly bond buying before U.S. unemployment falls
at least to 7-1/4 percent, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
said on Friday.
"This is not the time to take away the accommodation,"
Rosengren told CNBC television in an interview. "We really need
to see substantial improvement in labor markets before we stop
our asset purchase program, or taper."
Asked how he would gauge such an improvement, Rosengren, a
policy dove who is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year, spelled out what he wanted to witness.
"I'd like to see the unemployment rate get to 7-1/4 percent
and I'd like it not to happen by people pulling out of the labor
market, but by getting the kind of payroll employment growth
that is consistent with an improvement in the labor markets."
The U.S. employment rate declined to 7.6 percent in March
from 7.7 percent, due in large part because of people ending
their search for work.