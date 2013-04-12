April 12 The Federal Reserve should not prematurely withdraw its aggressive policy stimulus by reducing the pace of monthly bond buying before U.S. unemployment falls at least to 7-1/4 percent, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.

"This is not the time to take away the accommodation," Rosengren told CNBC television in an interview. "We really need to see substantial improvement in labor markets before we stop our asset purchase program, or taper."

Asked how he would gauge such an improvement, Rosengren, a policy dove who is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, spelled out what he wanted to witness.

"I'd like to see the unemployment rate get to 7-1/4 percent and I'd like it not to happen by people pulling out of the labor market, but by getting the kind of payroll employment growth that is consistent with an improvement in the labor markets."

The U.S. employment rate declined to 7.6 percent in March from 7.7 percent, due in large part because of people ending their search for work.