Dec 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve stared down a
volatile global economy in October to keep its plans for an
eventual interest rate hike on track, and is likely to do so
again this week amid plunging oil prices and a potential
currency crisis in Russia.
The dramatic fall in Russia's rouble underscored how the oil
collapse is shifting wealth and economic expectations around the
world, creating a more volatile environment for the U.S. central
bank as it prepares to lift rates that have been near zero for
six years.
But a number of Fed officials have indicated recently that
their emphasis remains squarely on the U.S. economy, which has
held up despite troubles elsewhere.
Moreover, U.S. growth prospects stand to get a further boost
from the big drop in energy costs.
"The growth outlook has actually improved a lot since the
summer," Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli wrote clients.
Still, Russia presents a potential spoiler for the Fed, and
will no doubt be a point of discussion at the central bank's
two-day meeting that opened on Tuesday.
Fed officials need to decide whether the threat of a
full-blown crisis in a large and politically unpredictable
nation is enough to shift the balance of risks for the U.S.
economy.
But U.S. investors have steadily pared their holdings in
Russia since the outbreak of the crisis over Ukraine and the
imposition of Western sanctions, curbing the risk of financial
contagion. According to the Bank for International Settlements,
U.S. bank exposure to Russia has fallen from $43 billion at the
start of 2013 to $26 billion recently.
"I don't see the economic linkage between Russia and the
U.S. to be large enough to alter the tenor of economic
performance here, and in that case not large enough to alter Fed
policy," said Neal Soss, chief economist at Credit Suisse USA in
New York.
White House economic adviser Jason Furman on Tuesday called
the weak global environment a "headwind" for the U.S. economy.
But he focused on the euro zone, Japan and China, and noted that
U.S. exports to Russia account for only one tenth of 1 percent
of the nation's economic output.
Indeed, many analysts continue to expect that when Fed
officials release their statement at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on
Wednesday, they will have removed language pledging to wait a
"considerable time" before raising U.S. interest rates, a
long-awaited edit that would show faith in the economy's path.
Russia has thrown the Fed off course before. In 1998, a
financial crisis in the country and in Asia prompted the U.S.
central bank to cut rates "to cushion the likely adverse
consequences," Fed meeting minutes stated at the time.
Another cautionary tale is the so-called taper tantrum last
year, in which then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments about
likely reductions in the central bank's bond purchases caused a
fast reshuffling in global financial markets, an event that
could make the Fed hesitant to make a major change in its rate
guidance until the fallout from the drop in oil prices is clear.
But the Fed has looked through world volatility once already
this year. When it last met in October, shortly after U.S.
government bond yields collapsed on a weakening global growth
outlook, officials determined the spillover was "likely to be
quite limited," according to minutes of the meeting.
The drop in oil prices is expected to slow progress towards
the Fed's target of 2 percent inflation, and is already
prompting oil companies to trim investment and hiring. But that
is likely to be more than offset by the boost lower energy
prices already appear to be giving to consumer spending, and the
impact they will likely have on the profit margins and
investment plans of energy users.
