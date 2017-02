NEW YORK, June 29 Brian Sack, who oversees the Federal Reserve's open market actions, and who was to leave the New York Fed bank on Friday, will instead stay on as senior advisor to President William Dudley.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday that Sack has withdrawn his resignation and starts the new position June 30. He will no longer be involved with the group that oversees market activities. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)