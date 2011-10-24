Oct 24 The Federal Reserve's latest monetary easing program will have about the same impact as the U.S. central banks' second round of asset purchases, a senior official of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday.

New York Fed staff calculations assume that the program -- known as Operation Twist -- affects the economy through the amount of 10-year equivalents the Fed takes into its portfolio, the New York Fed's markets group head, Brian Sack, said.

"The effect of the Maturity Extension Program is about equal in size to that of the large-scale asset purchase program that ended in June of this year," Sack said, according to a speech to an annual meeting of primary dealers published on the New York Fed's website.

Primary dealers are the New York Fed's trading counterparties, through which the U.S. central bank implements monetary policy.

The Fed said last month that it will replace $400 billion of short-term securities on its portfolio with longer term ones to push longer-term interest rates lower. (Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Leslie Adler)