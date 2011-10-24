(adds more Sack comments)
Oct 24 The Federal Reserve's latest monetary
easing program will have about the same impact as the U.S.
central bank's second round of asset purchases, a senior
official of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday.
New York Fed staff calculations assume that the program --
known as Operation Twist -- affects the economy through the
amount of 10-year equivalents the Fed takes into its portfolio,
the New York Fed's markets group head, Brian Sack, said.
The Fed said last month that it will replace $400 billion
of short-term securities on its portfolio with longer term ones
to push longer-term interest rates lower.
"The effect of the Maturity Extension Program is about
equal in size to that of the large-scale asset purchase program
that ended in June of this year," Sack said, according to
remarks to an annual meeting of primary dealers published on
the New York Fed's website.
Primary dealers are the New York Fed's trading
counterparties, through which the U.S. central bank implements
monetary policy.
Sack said that while the program requires the Fed to sell
Treasuries maturing over the next three years, he had not been
expecting the "modest upward pressure" on the 2-year yield that
has been evident since the Fed's September meeting.
"I would have expected the 2-year Treasury yield to remain
well anchored," he said. He said the New York Fed's markets
desk would continue to monitor this development.
The Fed also said in September that it would replenish its
holdings of mortgage-related debt to support the depressed
housing market.
The Fed's mortgage-backed securities purchases have "gone
smoothly, and market liquidity seems to be quite good," Sack
said.
(Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Andrew Hay)