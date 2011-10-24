(adds more Sack comments)

Oct 24 The Federal Reserve's latest monetary easing program will have about the same impact as the U.S. central bank's second round of asset purchases, a senior official of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday.

New York Fed staff calculations assume that the program -- known as Operation Twist -- affects the economy through the amount of 10-year equivalents the Fed takes into its portfolio, the New York Fed's markets group head, Brian Sack, said.

The Fed said last month that it will replace $400 billion of short-term securities on its portfolio with longer term ones to push longer-term interest rates lower.

"The effect of the Maturity Extension Program is about equal in size to that of the large-scale asset purchase program that ended in June of this year," Sack said, according to remarks to an annual meeting of primary dealers published on the New York Fed's website.

Primary dealers are the New York Fed's trading counterparties, through which the U.S. central bank implements monetary policy.

Sack said that while the program requires the Fed to sell Treasuries maturing over the next three years, he had not been expecting the "modest upward pressure" on the 2-year yield that has been evident since the Fed's September meeting.

"I would have expected the 2-year Treasury yield to remain well anchored," he said. He said the New York Fed's markets desk would continue to monitor this development.

The Fed also said in September that it would replenish its holdings of mortgage-related debt to support the depressed housing market.

The Fed's mortgage-backed securities purchases have "gone smoothly, and market liquidity seems to be quite good," Sack said.

