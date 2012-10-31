NEW YORK Oct 31 The Federal Reserve will buy
about $47 billion of Treasuries in 16 operations in November and
will sell about $37 billion of Treasuries in five operations,
the New York Fed said on its website on Wednesday.
The operations are part of a continuation of the Fed's
"Operation Twist" stimulus effort, which extends the maturity of
the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to
lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
The purchase amount for November includes about $2 billion
from a purchase operation on Oct. 30 which was postponed after
storm Sandy ravaged the U.S. east coast.
The Fed will also redeem about $100 million in Treasury
securities in November, the New York Fed added.