BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
NEW YORK Feb 28 The Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries in 18 operations through March as part of its latest economic stimulus efforts, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock