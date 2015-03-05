UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 5 The Federal Reserve said on Thursday will issue the following releases as scheduled, although federal government offices in Washington are closed due to snow.
* Results of the Dodd-Frank Act stress tests, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT)
* Aggregate Reserves of Depository Institutions and the Monetary Base (H.3), at 4:30 p.m. EST
* Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks (H.4.1), at 4:30 p.m. EST
* Money Stock Measures (H.6), at 4:30 p.m. EST
All other previously scheduled releases for Thursday will be postponed until the next business day government offices are open. (Reuters New York newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February