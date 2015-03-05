March 5 The Federal Reserve said on Thursday will issue the following releases as scheduled, although federal government offices in Washington are closed due to snow.

* Results of the Dodd-Frank Act stress tests, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT)

* Aggregate Reserves of Depository Institutions and the Monetary Base (H.3), at 4:30 p.m. EST

* Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks (H.4.1), at 4:30 p.m. EST

* Money Stock Measures (H.6), at 4:30 p.m. EST

All other previously scheduled releases for Thursday will be postponed until the next business day government offices are open. (Reuters New York newsroom)