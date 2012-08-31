Nigeria to seek World Bank loan of at least $1 bln - finance minister
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Aug 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations in September, and will sell about $38 billion of Treasuries in five operations, the New York Fed said on its website on Friday.
The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," which extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
The Fed will also redeem about $1 billion in Treasury securities in September, the New York Fed added.
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Government budget due next month (Adds quotes, detail, context)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.