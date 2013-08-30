GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as markets wary of Fed, geopolitical tensions
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions
NEW YORK Aug 30 The Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of U.S. Treasuries in 18 operations in September as part of its latest economic stimulus effort, the New York Fed said on its website on Friday.
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------